Zack: A cooler breeze returns to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is moving through the area to start your work week off and it will lead to a much cooler day on your Monday.

It’s all part of the up and down pattern we’ve been in the past week or so. The up part was this weekend and now we’re heading down. Expect temperatures to not move much today as we stay parked in the upper 60s with a breeze increasing through the day.

Now we are starting on a dreary note as lots of clouds and even some early morning rain showers wet the streets. Any rain will quickly shut off by mid morning followed by a dissipation of the clouds by afternoon. This should lead to a nice afternoon with bright sun and a better feel to the air.

Cold will be the story for Tuesday morning as lows dip into the 30s on the North Shore with 40s expected in all other locations. After a cold start, it will be a bright, sunny day as highs climb into the low 60s.

The warmer part of the pattern starts on Wednesday and will continue into Thanksgiving Day. Highs will return to the 70s ahead of another cold front. That front will cross the area Thanksgiving night with the possibility of maybe a shower or storm. Following the front, it will be back to chilly weather for Black Friday on into next weekend.

