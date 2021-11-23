Brother Martin-Jesuit highlight a huge lineup of Week 3 playoff games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin-Jesuit rematch is one of many blockbuster matchups that will kickoff Friday night.

The first time around, the Crusaders beat Jesuit in triple overtime. This time, they’ll meet in the Division I semi-finals. Winner will play at Yulman Stadium on Tulane’s campus for a state title.

The game has been moved up one hour, to 6 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium. With Celebration in the Oaks also taking place at City Park, expect a ton of traffic, so get there early.

Select (private) schools will be playing semi-final games this week, and non-select (public) will be in the quarters.

Here’s a full list of all games in the FOX 8 viewing area on Friday night:

Division I

(5) St. Paul’s at (1) Catholic

(11) Brother Martin vs. (2) Jesuit

Division II

(5) St. Thomas More at (1) E.D. White

(6) Vandebilt Catholic at (2) U-High

Division III

(5) Newman at (1) Lafayette Christian Academy

(3) St. Charles Catholic at (2) Notre Dame

Class 5A

(5) Ruston at (4) Destrehan

(3) Ponchatoula at (11) Ouachita Parish

Class 4A

(1) Karr at (9) Carver

(11) Belle Chasse at (3) Easton

Class 3A

(6) Lutcher at (3) St. Martinville

Class 2A

(6) Amite at (3) General Trass

Class 1A

(4) Oak Grove at (12) West St. John

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.