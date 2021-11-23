Bruce: One more cold morning then a big warm-up into Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The fall chill has returned to the area, at least for a short while, but we should expect to flip back to the warmer side of things heading into Thanksgiving.

It will be another cold start to your wednesday. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s and 40s in most spots. But with ample sunshine expected , we will warm up nicely. Highs will jump into the lomid 70s with that bright sun making for a warmer but pleasant out there.

Bruce: A big warm up is on the way for Thanksgiving day. Any rain holds off until after 7pm. Then windy colder and drier Black friday into the holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/Wiqb8UPALp — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 23, 2021

So with the return flow from the Gulf, high temperatures will rise a good 10 degrees into the 70s for Wednesday. That leads us into a warmer Thanksgiving, with highs expected to climb into the mid- to upper-70s. I expect Thanksgiving brings lots of sun for the first half of the day, with clouds increasing late.

Our next cold front arrives Thanksgiving evening/night. As that front swings through, we again will have a small chance for some shower activity, followed by a big cool down for the long holiday weekend. On Friday, we fall back into the 50s for highs. Looking at the way the pattern shapes up following this front, we could get stuck in the clouds for a few days. It’s not until Sunday that bright sun will return and our highs respond back into the middle 60s.

