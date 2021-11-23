Duncan: Burn the game tape and move on from Philly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s no way to sugarcoat the Saints’ ugly loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

It was a good-old fashioned beatdown, the worst loss of the season by far, and this time there was no controversial call or hurricane or Covid-related circumstance to blame.

The Saints just got whipped. They were outplayed and outclassed for four quarters.

From time to time, these things happen in the NFL, especially when a team is as banged up as the Saints are right now.

The best way to deal with losses like this is simply to burn the game tape and move on.

There’s no time for reflection, not with the Buffalo Bills coming to town on Thursday.

After 10 games, the Saints find themselves at a crossroads. At 5-5, they’re still squarely in the mix for an NFC playoff berth. And with key players like Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk scheduled to return soon, there’s reason to believe things can turn around.

But there’s also reason to see the glass as half-empty. The Bills are 6-4 and have one of the best defenses in the league. They, too, are coming off a bad loss and will certainly be motivated to play well on the prime-time stage.

What’s more, the Saints are a tailspin. They’re riding their first three-game losing streak in five years, and look like a shell of the team that beat the Packers and Patriots in the first three weeks of the season.

At this point, the Saints simply need to put their blinders on and focus on small steps. Forget the big picture. The Saints need to just get a win. They need to right the ship and stop the bleeding. They can still make it a December to remember, but it has to start with beating Buffalo on Thanksgiving night.

