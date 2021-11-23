Trial to determine legality of Slidell casino vote set for Dec. 3

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A district court judge in Covington has scheduled a Dec. 3 trial to determine whether the controversial Slidell casino measure can remain on the ballot for the Dec. 11 election in St. Tammany Parish.

Judge John Keller will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the proposition, which has been challenged by a group lined up in opposition to the proposed Northshore casino and sports center.

Keller previously ruled that the legality of the measure should be determined after voters cast ballots on Dec. 11. But his decision was reversed by an appellate court, which remanded the matter back to Keller’s courtroom with orders to decide the matter before the election.

A hearing on motions in the case, including one seeking a summary judgment from Keller, was set for Nov. 30.

Attorneys for the St. Tammany Parish government filed a motion Monday asking the Louisiana Supreme Court to intervene and decide the matter for the lower courts. That motion is still pending.

