BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Trial to determine legality of Slidell casino vote set for Dec. 3

1 month until Slidell Casino vote
1 month until Slidell Casino vote
By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A district court judge in Covington has scheduled a Dec. 3 trial to determine whether the controversial Slidell casino measure can remain on the ballot for the Dec. 11 election in St. Tammany Parish.

Judge John Keller will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the proposition, which has been challenged by a group lined up in opposition to the proposed Northshore casino and sports center.

Keller previously ruled that the legality of the measure should be determined after voters cast ballots on Dec. 11. But his decision was reversed by an appellate court, which remanded the matter back to Keller’s courtroom with orders to decide the matter before the election.

A hearing on motions in the case, including one seeking a summary judgment from Keller, was set for Nov. 30.

Attorneys for the St. Tammany Parish government filed a motion Monday asking the Louisiana Supreme Court to intervene and decide the matter for the lower courts. That motion is still pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to President Biden and La. Senator Bill Cassidy.
Richmond says infrastructure package is built around equity; Cassidy discusses benefits to La.
Pres. Joe Biden signs a $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure package into law on...
Biden signs infrastructure bill into law; taps New Orleanian Mitch Landrieu to lead its implementation
Four-term Orleans Sheriff heading to surprise run-off election
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been named by President Joe Biden to coordinate the...
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill, picks Mitch Landrieu to coordinate its spending