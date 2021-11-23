BBB Accredited Business
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis

A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Three retail pharmacy chains recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
By JOHN SEEWER Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal jury says three retail pharmacy chains didn’t do enough to stop the flow of opioid pills into two Ohio counties. The verdict handed down Tuesday against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis. This is the first time pharmacy companies have completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans the past two decades. Attorneys for Lake and Trumbull counties in Ohio convinced the jury that the pharmacies played an outsized role in creating a public nuisance in their communities.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three retail pharmacy chains recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.

The counties blamed pharmacies operated by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart for not stopping the flood of pills that caused hundreds of overdose deaths and cost each of the two counties about $1 billion, their attorney said.

This was the first time pharmacy companies had completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

Lake and Trumbull counties were able to convince the jury that the pharmacies played an outsized role in creating a public nuisance in the way they dispensed pain medication into their communities.

