Lafourche man arrested twice in two weeks for meth possession; one other arrested

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects, one of whom for the second time in two weeks, have been arrested for possession of meth, said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

The two men were arrested following a traffic stop on LA Hwy. 308 in Lockport around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 28 grams of meth was found inside of the fuse box near the engine by K-9 units, Webre said.

After the discovery, Reggie Estay, 46, of Larose, and Reese Gravios, 62, of Cut Off, were arrested.

On Nov. 9, Estay was arrested for attempting to conceal methamphetamine inside of a loaf of bread.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Estay was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $25,000. Gravois was charged with Principal to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and his bail is also set at $25,000.

