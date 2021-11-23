BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU trying to keep roster intact during coaching change

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits continue to come from a season that just won’t end for the Purple and Gold. The latest bad news in Baton Rouge, cornerback Eli Ricks is in the transfer portal according to numerous media reports.

“I haven’t talked to Eli. I haven’t talked to his mom. I heard the same reports. I guess they’re true. I haven’t heard if they’re not,” said Ed Orgeron.

Now, the goal is to keep the roster intact for the next head coach at LSU.

“Stay here. You came to LSU, stay committed. Great school for you. Mickey Joseph and a couple of the other coaches took out all the freshman. Took them out to eat. They had a nice dinner with them. They were kind of like, what should we do? Everyone said stay here. You made a decision to be here. They’re going to hire a great man here. Y’all are going to be in great shape. We have sold LSU as much as we can,” said Orgeron.

Saturday could mark the end of the Coach Orgeron era at LSU. O chose to deflect most of the attention.

“Yeah with me it’s always been about the team. Nineteen seniors, it’s their last home game. So I want to think about them first. Send them out the right way. I don’t think it’s going to hit me until the end. I really don’t think that way. I am appreciative of the time I had here. A lot of great days,” said Orgeron.

LSU will be bowl eligible if they beat Texas A&M on Saturday. If the Aggies win, it’ll be LSU’s first losing season since 1999.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

LSU Men's Basketball
LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
LSU’s Damone Clark named Butkus Award finalist
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU