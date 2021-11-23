BBB Accredited Business
Online fundraiser created for families of Lafourche fatal crash victims

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the victims of a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Lafourche Parish.

The fundraiser page names the three victims as Hali Coss, 18; Lily Dufrene, 19; and Michaila Bowling, 18, and said that they were heading home from a friend’s birthday dinner on Saturday night. All three were enrolled freshmen at Nichols State, studying health sciences and nursing.

A close friend, Taylor Robson, created the fundraiser to pay for the funerals of the three victims.

MORE 8 killed in overnight crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, LSP says

Reports of the crash came was received by Louisiana State Police early Sunday morning on LA Hwy. 20 near Chackbay.

Joey Clement, 39, of Thibodaux, crashed his 2019 Ford F-150 pickup into the victims’ SUV head-on after crossing over the centerline, LSP said. Police say he displayed signs of impairment and that the arrest is his fourth offense of driving while intoxicated.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames after the crash. Clement sustained minor injures despite not wearing a seat belt, police said.

To donate towards the victims’ funeral expenses, click here.

