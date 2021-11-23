Suspect identified in deadly Killona ambush shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies have identified a man they believe killed one person and injured four others in an ambush shooting in Killona.

Sheriff Greg Champagne says an arrest warrant has been issued for Johtre Isaiah Scott, 19, of Edgard, on one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Johtre Isaiah Scott (SCPSO)

The shooting happened outside of a neighborhood grocery store in the tiny community of Killona just before 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 9. Champagne says an unknown number of suspects snuck up from behind the store and, in an “ambush-style attack” opened fire on a group of men in front of the store.

Darzil Washington, 29, was killed in the shooting. Four others, including a 14-year-old, were hospitalized. Washington was shot at least three times in the back, and investigators believe the shooting was retribution.

Champagne pleaded with the public to help stop a rash of violence by groups that have plagued St. Charles Parish. He said witnesses were not coming forward and while not always as serious, these violent encounters have happened around a dozen times recently. Champagne says doesn’t understand why the public is reluctant to come forward with more information.

“Frankly, I don’t think this is the last one, in fact I know it’s not the last one,” Champagne said. “I don’t see it stopping anytime.”

Champagne says drugs are at the core of the violence and these are not just random acts of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. You do not have to give your name nor testify and could receive up to $5,000.

