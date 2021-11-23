BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspect identified in deadly Killona ambush shooting

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies have identified a man they believe killed one person and injured four others in an ambush shooting in Killona.

Sheriff Greg Champagne says an arrest warrant has been issued for Johtre Isaiah Scott, 19, of Edgard, on one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Johtre Isaiah Scott
Johtre Isaiah Scott(SCPSO)

The shooting happened outside of a neighborhood grocery store in the tiny community of Killona just before 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 9. Champagne says an unknown number of suspects snuck up from behind the store and, in an “ambush-style attack” opened fire on a group of men in front of the store.

Darzil Washington, 29, was killed in the shooting. Four others, including a 14-year-old, were hospitalized. Washington was shot at least three times in the back, and investigators believe the shooting was retribution.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

St. Charles Parish sheriff pleads for help to end violence blamed on a gang or family clan

1 dead, 4 injured in ambush shooting at Killona store

St. Charles Parish shooting
St. Charles Parish shooting

Champagne pleaded with the public to help stop a rash of violence by groups that have plagued St. Charles Parish. He said witnesses were not coming forward and while not always as serious, these violent encounters have happened around a dozen times recently. Champagne says doesn’t understand why the public is reluctant to come forward with more information.

“Frankly, I don’t think this is the last one, in fact I know it’s not the last one,” Champagne said. “I don’t see it stopping anytime.”

Champagne says drugs are at the core of the violence and these are not just random acts of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. You do not have to give your name nor testify and could receive up to $5,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Slidell Casino Legal Battle
Slidell Casino Legal Battle
MSY holiday travel
MSY holiday travel
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing...
Witness shares details on pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms