BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.(TVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Civil Protection System of Panama recovered the body of a tour guide Monday after a cave was flooded in eastern Panama.

The tour guide had been missing since Sunday.

Two other people died in the tragedy while participating in an excursion at the site.

The agency reported the incident surprised a group of 16 hikers, including 11 Panamanians, a Canadian and four Venezuelans.

Thirteen of them were quickly rescued.

After confirming the death of the tour guide, the agency lamented the tragedy and recalled the danger that visiting these areas represents during the rainy season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide.
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Families of Parkland shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
Carved turkey at a Thanksgiving dinner.
Doctors offer advice for people holding gatherings on Thanksgiving as COVID-19 continues