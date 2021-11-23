UPDATE: Three teens arrested in carjacking crash near Warren Easton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested three juvenile suspects after a carjacking turned into a police chase and ended with a crash on Canal Street across from Warren Easton Charter School Monday.

NOPD says it all began at the intersection of Freret and Soniat streets around 12:55 p.m. A woman was robbed of her black Mazda vehicle at gunpoint by three teenage boys.

The suspects reportedly fled in the victim’s vehicle, followed by a white Volvo SUV that had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking in the Irish Channel, Sunday.

Officers located both reported stolen vehicles on Apricot Street, but the three teens fled in the white Volvo SUV. NOPD initiated a chase because of the violent nature of the crime.

The chase ended just after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Canal and South Salcedo streets, where the suspects hopped out of the car and ran.

Officers were able to catch up to the teens and also recovered a firearm believed to have been involved in the incident.

The white Volvo was also allegedly taken at gunpoint by the same three teens from two teenage girls around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harmony Street Sunday afternoon.

“Here they were to going on a shopping trip and kind of a little nightmare happened within the couple of seconds,” a neighbor said.

This neighbor’s wife saw it all happen from their porch on Harmony Street.

“Soon after they pulled up, another car pulled right to the side. Three guys got out and approached the car and within two seconds, the girls were out of the car and the three guys were in it and then you know, within a few seconds later they were off,” the neighbor said.

Carjackings are up 28-percent from this time last year alone, 170-percent from this time in 2019 according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

While no one was injured in the Canal Street crash, the suspects were transported to a local hospital as a precaution because the vehicle struck a tree.

Once released from the hospital, the suspects will be booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges related to the two armed carjackings and the pursuit.

The large Police presence snagged traffic between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Broad Street just after 2 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 22. and prevented Warren Easton from letting students outside.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

