BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Victim in deadly St. Roch gunfight identified

A 40-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday night (Nov. 21) in the 2000 block of Franklin...
A 40-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday night (Nov. 21) in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, after being wounded in a gun battle that started a block away in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man collapsed and died from gunshot wounds on Franklin Avenue late Sunday night (Nov. 21), after apparently fleeing from a gun battle that started a block away, New Orleans police said.

On Tuesday, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Calvin Johnson.

It was unclear from the NOPD’s initial report whether Johnson was himself armed or a participant in the shootout.

The department said only that “multiple subjects” were involved in a shootout, and that Johnson was found dead at 11:29 p.m. near a residence in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, where he apparently ran following a gun battle in the 1900 block of the street in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police did not say whether they have developed a suspect believed responsible for the fatal shooting.

Police later added that a second victim -- a female whose age was not disclosed -- also was struck by gunfire and was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle. Her condition was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jameson Diesburg at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

A man was found fatally shot shortly before midnight Friday night (Nov. 19) in the 1400 block...
Man killed in Treme identified
Bills at Saints, Thursday night.
Duncan: "The Saints need to just get a win"
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
1 month until Slidell Casino vote
St. Tammany Parish attorneys ask state Supreme Court to intervene in fight to keep casino vote on December ballot