Victim in deadly St. Roch gunfight identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man collapsed and died from gunshot wounds on Franklin Avenue late Sunday night (Nov. 21), after apparently fleeing from a gun battle that started a block away, New Orleans police said.

On Tuesday, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Calvin Johnson.

It was unclear from the NOPD’s initial report whether Johnson was himself armed or a participant in the shootout.

The department said only that “multiple subjects” were involved in a shootout, and that Johnson was found dead at 11:29 p.m. near a residence in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, where he apparently ran following a gun battle in the 1900 block of the street in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police did not say whether they have developed a suspect believed responsible for the fatal shooting.

Police later added that a second victim -- a female whose age was not disclosed -- also was struck by gunfire and was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle. Her condition was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jameson Diesburg at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.