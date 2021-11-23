Witness shares details on pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Hammond in the area of West Thomas Street this evening, first responders say.

Officials say the incident happened near the P.J.’s Coffee location on West Thomas Street.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries. (Google Maps)

Casey Saba, a New Orleans musician and comedian who was in town for a performance tonight, said that he and the victim were standing on the sidewalk when one driver attempted to switch lanes and ran into another driver. Somehow, the victim’s leg ended up getting squeezed between the two vehicles as the wreckage was pushed closer to the sidewalk, he said.

Saba said that his friend was taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment for a significant gash in his leg. Saba said that he does not think the injury is life-threatening and he said the victim had feeling in his toes.

Hammond Fire and Acadian Ambulance were on scene to administer aid.

