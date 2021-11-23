BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Witness shares details on pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Hammond in the area of West Thomas Street this evening, first responders say.

Officials say the incident happened near the P.J.’s Coffee location on West Thomas Street.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing...
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.(Google Maps)

Responders were still on the scene at 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.

Casey Saba, a New Orleans musician and comedian who was in town for a performance tonight, said that he and the victim were standing on the sidewalk when one driver attempted to switch lanes and ran into another driver. Somehow, the victim’s leg ended up getting squeezed between the two vehicles as the wreckage was pushed closer to the sidewalk, he said.

Saba said that his friend was taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment for a significant gash in his leg. Saba said that he does not think the injury is life-threatening and he said the victim had feeling in his toes.

Hammond Fire and Acadian Ambulance were on scene to administer aid.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Carved turkey at a Thanksgiving dinner.
Doctors offer advice for people holding gatherings on Thanksgiving as COVID-19 continues
Emily Nichols
Amid staffing shortage, top-ranked New Orleans EMS official resigns
Sunni LeBouef, Emily Nichols
Cantrell administration loses two department heads
Baton Rouge Police Department
Longtime LSU Professor killed in bicycle crash