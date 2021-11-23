Zack: Cool today; warming up for Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fall chill has returned to the area at least for a short while as we are expecting to flip back to the warmer side of things heading into Thanksgiving.

For your Tuesday, it’s a cold start out there this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s and 40s in most spots but with wall-to-wall sunshine expected today, we will warm up nicely. Highs will jump into the low 60s with that bright sun making for a nice feel out there.

Over the next 24 hours we rise a good 10 degrees with our highs as quickly we will return to the 70s on Wednesday. That leads us into a “warmer” Thanksgiving with highs expected to make it into the middle to upper 70s. I think Thanksgiving brings lots of sun for the first half of the day with clouds increasing late.

The warm up is all in response to our next cold front which arrives Thanksgiving evening/night. As that front swings through we once again will have a small chance for some shower activity followed by a big cool down for the long holiday weekend. On Friday we fall back into the 50s for highs and looking at the way the pattern shapes up following this front, we could get stuck in the clouds for a few days. It’s not until Sunday when bright sun will return and our highs respond back into the middle 60s.

