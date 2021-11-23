BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Cool today; warming up for Thanksgiving

No big rain chances look to ruin the holiday.
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fall chill has returned to the area at least for a short while as we are expecting to flip back to the warmer side of things heading into Thanksgiving.

For your Tuesday, it’s a cold start out there this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s and 40s in most spots but with wall-to-wall sunshine expected today, we will warm up nicely. Highs will jump into the low 60s with that bright sun making for a nice feel out there.

Over the next 24 hours we rise a good 10 degrees with our highs as quickly we will return to the 70s on Wednesday. That leads us into a “warmer” Thanksgiving with highs expected to make it into the middle to upper 70s. I think Thanksgiving brings lots of sun for the first half of the day with clouds increasing late.

The warm up is all in response to our next cold front which arrives Thanksgiving evening/night. As that front swings through we once again will have a small chance for some shower activity followed by a big cool down for the long holiday weekend. On Friday we fall back into the 50s for highs and looking at the way the pattern shapes up following this front, we could get stuck in the clouds for a few days. It’s not until Sunday when bright sun will return and our highs respond back into the middle 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Nightly weather update for Mon., Nov. 22 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Nov. 22 at 10 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
Warmer Thanksgiving
Bruce: The up and down temps continue into Thanksgiving
Next 3 Days
Zack: A cooler breeze returns to start the week