BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: A warmer Thanksgiving-Few overnight showers-Windy and colder Black Friday

Dry Thanksgiving day-showers overnight
Dry Thanksgiving day-showers overnight(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds will move in this evening ahead of a cold front but we will stay dry through Thursday sunset. We will stay in the warmer air sector through the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures bouncing back into the middle 70s after a chilly start in the upper 40s and 50s.

Late on Thanksgiving we could see a spotty shower after sunset. Behind the front much colder conditions move in for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 50s. and lows back to the 38-42° range North and 48-52° south.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans

Latest News

Temperatures warm again ahead of the approaching cold front.
Nicondra: Warm Thanksgiving, but much colder going into the weekend
Zack's morning forecast for Wed., Nov. 24
Zack's morning forecast for Wed., Nov. 24
Next 3 Days
Zack: Back to the 70s ahead of a Thanksgiving night cold front
Nightly weather update for Tues., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.