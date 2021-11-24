Bruce: A warmer Thanksgiving-Few overnight showers-Windy and colder Black Friday
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds will move in this evening ahead of a cold front but we will stay dry through Thursday sunset. We will stay in the warmer air sector through the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures bouncing back into the middle 70s after a chilly start in the upper 40s and 50s.
Late on Thanksgiving we could see a spotty shower after sunset. Behind the front much colder conditions move in for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 50s. and lows back to the 38-42° range North and 48-52° south.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.