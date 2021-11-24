Bruce: A warmer Thanksgiving-Few overnight showers-Windy and colder Black Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds will move in this evening ahead of a cold front but we will stay dry through Thursday sunset. We will stay in the warmer air sector through the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures bouncing back into the middle 70s after a chilly start in the upper 40s and 50s.

Bruce: A warmer Thanksgiving with a few late showers overnight. Then a drier but colder black Friday. Temps will fall nearly 15°+ into Friday as we see some clouds linger into the weekend. happy Thanksgiving!! pic.twitter.com/qEGL8z8L2t — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 24, 2021

Late on Thanksgiving we could see a spotty shower after sunset. Behind the front much colder conditions move in for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 50s. and lows back to the 38-42° range North and 48-52° south.

