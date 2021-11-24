Louisiana native, spelling bee champion crowned 2021 SportsKid of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Game changer. Innovator. Talented out of this world -- just three ways you can describe 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Sports Illustrated Kids announced that the Louisiana native has been crowned as the 2021 SportsKid of the Year.

Zaila Avant-garde is the 2021 SportsKid of the Year!



A dazzling dribbler, a spectacular speller and a scintillating scholar: @Basketballasart can do it all https://t.co/Flq6IhUlKG pic.twitter.com/MTp9ntCsch — SI KIDS (@SIKids) November 24, 2021

Avant-garde captured the hearts of millions of people while marking her place in history when she finished in first place during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It doesn’t stop there, though. She also holds three Guinness World Record titles for her basketball dribbling skills.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated the teenager in a post to social media Wednesday.

Whether she’s dribbling on the court, winning the national spelling bee, or encouraging fellow Louisianans to get the COVID vaccine, Zaila Avant-garde makes Louisiana proud. Congratulations on being the Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year, @Basketballasart! #lagov https://t.co/jaIKhKTPmY — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 24, 2021

According to Sports Illustrated Kids, Avant-garde’s “excellence in competition and devotion to learning” is what made the Harvey, La. native a stand out for the honor.

