Louisiana native, spelling bee champion crowned 2021 SportsKid of the year

Zaila Avant-garde
Zaila Avant-garde(Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Game changer. Innovator. Talented out of this world -- just three ways you can describe 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Sports Illustrated Kids announced that the Louisiana native has been crowned as the 2021 SportsKid of the Year.

Avant-garde captured the hearts of millions of people while marking her place in history when she finished in first place during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It doesn’t stop there, though. She also holds three Guinness World Record titles for her basketball dribbling skills.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated the teenager in a post to social media Wednesday.

According to Sports Illustrated Kids, Avant-garde’s “excellence in competition and devotion to learning” is what made the Harvey, La. native a stand out for the honor.

