BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Warm Thanksgiving, but much colder going into the weekend

Temperatures warm again ahead of the approaching cold front.
Temperatures warm again ahead of the approaching cold front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few clouds picking up through the day as warm, moist air moves into the region on southerly winds ahead of the next cold front. We will stay in the warmer air sector through the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures bouncing back into the middle 70s after a chilly start in the upper 40s and 50s. Late on Thanksgiving we could see a spotty shower or two late in the day. Behind the front much colder conditions move in for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Zack's morning forecast for Wed., Nov. 24
Zack's morning forecast for Wed., Nov. 24
Next 3 Days
Zack: Back to the 70s ahead of a Thanksgiving night cold front
Nightly weather update for Tues., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.
Cool for now-warmer into Thanksgiving
Bruce: One more cold morning then a big warm-up into Thanksgiving