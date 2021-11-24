Nicondra: Warm Thanksgiving, but much colder going into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few clouds picking up through the day as warm, moist air moves into the region on southerly winds ahead of the next cold front. We will stay in the warmer air sector through the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures bouncing back into the middle 70s after a chilly start in the upper 40s and 50s. Late on Thanksgiving we could see a spotty shower or two late in the day. Behind the front much colder conditions move in for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

