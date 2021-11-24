BBB Accredited Business
Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Thanksgiving, many retail stores are giving thanks to their employees by providing them with a day to be with their families.

Before the pandemic, stores would often open as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but last year, stores put a stop to that saying that it was important to spend time with families.

This year is no different, stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and re-open on Black Friday.

Below is a full list of stores that are open.

