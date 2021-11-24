BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Back to the 70s ahead of a Thanksgiving night cold front

The warm up will be short-lived as highs fall back to the 50s by Black Friday.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little bit of everything is on the way in weather as we get you set for the long holiday stretch of Thanksgiving.

The warm up is on as we move through your Wednesday. Now it’s another cold start but it won’t last as highs are expected to quickly rebound into the low 70s today. Bright sun will once again dominate the forecast.

Thanksgiving Day will be another warm one as highs climb into the middle to upper 70s. We will also be tracking a cold front into the area by late afternoon on Thanksgiving. This does bring with it a chance for a few showers around the evening hours and of course around kickoff of the Saints. Thankfully it seems as though most of the daylight hours of Thanksgiving will be just fine. No heavy rainfall or severe weather is expected.

That front swings through overnight Thursday into Friday and then it’s back to the chilly weather. Highs on Friday will struggle to find their way out of the 50s with a brisk breeze blowing. The problem with the weekend forecast will be the clouds and how much they influence temperatures. Be ready for periods of clouds which will only enhance the chill in the air which should last thru Sunday.

Early next week brings a return of the sun and gorgeous weather.

