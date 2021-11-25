BBB Accredited Business
BRFD investigating possible building explosion on Nicholson Drive

Building fire in the 2600 block of Nicholson Drive.
Building fire in the 2600 block of Nicholson Drive.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a possible building explosion on Nicholson Drive.

According to emergency officials, a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Nicholson Dr., there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

