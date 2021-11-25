BRFD investigating possible building explosion on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a possible building explosion on Nicholson Drive.

According to emergency officials, a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Nicholson Dr., there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.