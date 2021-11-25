Fire at St. Augustine school on Thanksgiving evening, no injuries reported says NOFD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday evening around 4:48 p.m., a fire was reported at St. Augustine Gymnasium. NOFD arrived on the scene a couple of minutes later and noticed smoke coming from the second floor rear window of the gymnasium.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire around 5:32 p.m. No one was in the building due to the school being closed for the holiday.

There were no reported injuries and the fire is currently under investigation.

Video of a fire at St Augustine Highschool was just sent to me pic.twitter.com/k9ucbuiKVe — JD Carrere (@jdcarrere) November 25, 2021

