Fire at St. Augustine school on Thanksgiving evening, no injuries reported says NOFD
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday evening around 4:48 p.m., a fire was reported at St. Augustine Gymnasium. NOFD arrived on the scene a couple of minutes later and noticed smoke coming from the second floor rear window of the gymnasium.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire around 5:32 p.m. No one was in the building due to the school being closed for the holiday.
There were no reported injuries and the fire is currently under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.