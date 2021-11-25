BBB Accredited Business
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported three people were killed and several others injured in a crash on Airline Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Officials state that it happened shortly after 5 p.m. just south of Interstate 10 on Airline Highway in St. James Parish near the Ascension Parish line. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Keayette Wilkens and her two passengers, Angela Wilkins and Jacon Wilkens, were traveling north on U.S. Hwy 61 and ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median and was hit by two oncoming vehicles.

State Police state that the three killed in the crash were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers in the other two vehicles were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

The wreck involved three vehicles, one of which caught on fire, Louisiana State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.

