NOPD: Amber Alert to be issued following SWAT roll in the East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An NOPD spokesperson said responding units declared a SWAT roll in New Orleans East early this morning.

Around 2:06 a.m., police said that the incident began in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive, in response to a barricaded subject at the location.

After an investigation, police said that two children were also inside of the home. Officers carefully made entry around 8 a.m. and declared the area to be “clear” after finding no occupants inside of the home.

Since the occupants of the home appeared to have exited the area, state police are preparing to issue an Amber Alert for the two juveniles.

The suspect has been identified by police as Robert Moody, 47, and he is wanted for domestic abuse, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Moody and/or the two juveniles believed to be with Moody is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

