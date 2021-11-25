NOPD investigating a single-vehicle accident that resulted in a fatality in the Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a single-vehicle accident that resulted in a fatality in the Sixth District.

Around 8:33 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a reported accident on the South Claiborne ramp leading in Interstate 10 eastbound.

Upon arrival, they observed a single vehicle had crashed into the barrier at the split heading to Poydras Street and the Superdome.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

South Claiborne is currently closed at the bottom of the ramp due to ongoing police activity related to the accident. Inbound traffic is being diverted to Earhart Blvd. until further notice.

No further information is currently available.

