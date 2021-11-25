BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD: SWAT roll as man barricaded inside home in the East

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An NOPD spokesperson said responding units declared a SWAT roll in New Orleans East early this morning.

Around 2:06 a.m., police said that the incident began in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive, in response to a barricaded subject at the location.

The public is urged to avoid the area while police operations are ongoing, police say.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office now says that they have determined that a subject...
Surveillance video shows man never had gun on campus of Hammond school, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Latest News

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing...
Witness shares details on pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond
The Shrimp Boat Poboy at Saint John captures the flavors of New Orleans.
The Flavor of New Orleans; how the taste of the city remains strong through the pandemic
Lafourche girls killed in crash
Lafourche girls killed in crash
Restaurant revival
Restaurant revival