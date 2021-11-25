NOPD: SWAT roll as man barricaded inside home in the East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An NOPD spokesperson said responding units declared a SWAT roll in New Orleans East early this morning.

Around 2:06 a.m., police said that the incident began in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive, in response to a barricaded subject at the location.

The public is urged to avoid the area while police operations are ongoing, police say.

This is a developing story.

