One Week Later: Memorial for rapper Young Dolph grows as search for suspects continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since rapper Young Dolph was killed in Memphis.

If you’ve driven by Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways this week, you’ve likely seen how much the memorial for him has grown.

“I got chills and almost wanted to cry,” said Young Dolph fan Felicia Faulkner, who remembers the rapper as a frequent customer at A&R Bar-B-Que where she works. “I listen to rap music, but it took the associates to tell me, girl that’s Dolph. So, he comes by frequently into A&R Bar-B-Que.”

There has been a steady flow of people at the memorial site since last Wednesday.

“My children, I was actually home getting Thanksgiving dinner prepared and they asked to come by. They’ve been asking since it happened,” said Ashley Johnson.

Thirty-six-year-old Adolph Thornton, better known as Young Dolph, was gunned down Wednesday afternoon while buying cookies for his mother.

Since then, the spot where he took his last breath has turned into a makeshift memorial with balloons, flowers, and teddy bears.

But there are also special notes. Someone left a CD with a note saying, “Wish I could have given this to you in person,” and then there are the dollar bills.

“I used to live in Castalia, so seeing him come through and not just give the kids money but give him a lesson with it. You know or a dream to aspire to,” said Jeremiah Taylor, who says he has come to the memorial everyday since Young Dolph was killed.

He’s the one often here greeting fans who have traveled from all over.

“I had one guy who came from California. Two females drove from San Antonio in an 11-hour drive. Had to be at work the next morning,” said Taylor.

However, while fans grieve, police are still searching for Young Dolph’s killers and sharing this message with the public.

“Trust that we are working on this case, but we are always concerned about the public and we want them to know that we believe that the community is safe as it relates to this particular case,” said Memphis Police chief Ceralyn “CJ” Davis.

Fans say to fully move on, they want justice.

It’s just hurtful that it happened like this. It was just so unexpected,” said Young Dolph fan Chelsea Brown.

The owners of Makeda’s say they hope to have the now shut-down location on Airways open by sometime in January.

If you have any information in this case call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

