OVERNIGHT: Man found dead from gunshot inside apartment, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the 12300 block of the I-10 Service Road.

Police say that units responded to reports of a shooting around 5:57 p.m. Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment on the scene.

No suspects or a motive have been established by investigators at this time, police say.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Matthew Riffle is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

