Warm Thanksgiving with a few showers possible

Cold front pushes through late in the day
Cold front pushes through late in the day
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures and moisture surge ahead of a cold front approaching the area on the holiday. Expect afternoon highs to warm into the middle 70s across the region with clouds increasing into the evening. A few showers may develop late afternoon into the evening as well. Rain chances increase through late in the day as the front approaches, but this frontal passage should be similar to the last few with just spotty coverage. Friday rain ends during the overnight and cold air moves in on northerly winds. Temperatures should fall into the low 50s and even a few 40s to start the morning. Afternoon highs will only rebound to near 60. Saturday will be chilly as well with a cold start and highs near 60 before winds turn later in the day allowing clouds to pick up ahead of the next system approaching to finish out the weekend.

