BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

4 people dead as result of a fatal crash in Lafourche

(KOSA)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - Four people are dead as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Lafourche Parish.

State police say that troopers were notified of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. 90 at the intersection of LA 182 east of Raceland.

The victims have been identified as:

Barbera Guidry, 54, of Wiggins, Miss.

Catlin LeBoeuf, 35, of Wiggins, Miss

Dustin Moore, 31, of Raceland

Michelle Moore, 30, of Raceland

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry, who was driving a 2019 KIA Optima, was stopped on LA Hwy 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250, driven by Dustin Moore, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90. For reasons still under investigation, Guidry failed to yield to approaching traffic, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Ford. After the collision, the Ford overturned causing the front occupants to be ejected.

Despite wearing seatbelts, Guidry and the rear passenger of the KIA, Leboeuf, suffered fatal injuries. Dustin Moore and the front passenger of the Ford, Michelle Moore, were both unrestrained and ejected. They too suffered fatal injuries and all were pronounced dead at the scene. A front passenger in the KIA and a rear passenger in the Ford were properly restrained and transported with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troop C has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
NOPD Sergeant Todd Morrell seen from a camera placed on a public street by FOX 8.
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant caught on video at home while assigned detail

Latest News

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bills
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident
Financial tips
Financial tips
Black & Gold Rewind - post-Saints v Bills recap
Black & Gold Rewind - post-Saints v Bills recap