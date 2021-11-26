After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bills

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take one: Thanksgiving beatdown by the Bills

The only thing to be thankful for from the Saints-Bills Thanksgiving matchup, is that it’s now over. Thursday night was a complete beatdown on national TV in front of the home crowd.

The Bills were better in every aspect of the game Thursday, while the Saints looked like a team that had no answers.

They’ve now lost four straights games and are currently out of the playoff picture if the postseason started today.

The Saints season is unraveling. With six games remaining, they must find a way to stop the bleeding.

Take two: Inept Offense

Simply put, it was one of the worst offensive performances of the Sean Payton era.

Six points. Less than 200 total yards. 1.76 yards per carry. 3.3 yards per play. The Saints didn’t even get into the red zone until the :34 mark of the third quarter. They scored their lone touchdown on that drive, and it was the only time they were inside the Bills’ 20-yard line all night.

It’s no secret as to why this unit struggled. The Saints looked like the JV version of themselves. They didn’t have Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Mark Ingram or Adam Trautman available. And that’s on top of the guys they’ve already lost like Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat and Jameis Winston.

Every single aspect of the offensive operation feels so difficult right now.

Trevor Siemian has gotten worse with each week. He’s was not put in the best position to succeed, but he looked indecisive, uncomfortable and inaccurate all night.

Which leads me to….

Take three: Where’s Taysom?

Any hopes of seeing #7 on the football field were quickly dashed when Taysom Hill was seen walking on the sideline in a baseball hat.

Hill was healthy enough to be a full participant all week in practice but apparently not healthy enough to be anything more than the emergency backup quarterback Thursday night.

" He was still going through the week. We knew he wasn’t going to be able to play quarterback this week, but he’s listed as full relative to being up. That was his foot,” Sean Payton attempted to explain after the game.

If you’re confused by the whole thing, you’re not alone. It definitely feels misleading. At the end of of the day, though, it’s pretty simple. Hill isn’t ready to get back on the football field despite his active status.

Hopefully he is close because it’s long past time for a change at quarterback.

Take Four: Bills effective on the ground

Perhaps it was by design that the Saints were willing to yield a few rushing yards in order to prevent Josh Allen and the big play.

Of all the things that transpired Thursday, the Bills moving the ball effectively on the ground was the least expected.

They didn’t gash the defense like Philadelphia a week ago, but Buffalo finished with 113 rushing yards.

By the way, Allen still managed to connect on five plays of over 20 yards.

Take Five: Other Observations

The massacre would have been even worse had the Saints not forced those two turnovers.

For those asking, it’s very hard to get a pass interference call on a fake punt pass.

The Bills bottled up Deonte Harris on kickoff returns better than any team they’ve faced thus far.

One player who did show up for the Saints was Carl Granderson.

Marcus Williams’ tackling issues are creeping back up again.

Erik McCoy took full responsibility for the fourth down bust in the first half. He said he snapped it too early when he thought he heard the cadence.

As I watched the Bills Thursday, it reminded of just how much comfort a franchise quarterback gives a team. Allen wasn’t perfect but when a team has ‘their guy’ there’s a genuine air of confidence from everyone.

The Saints had ‘their guy’ for 15 years, and he was in the booth broadcasting the game. Drew Brees gave the Saints that same comfort. Time will only tell, who that next guy will be.

The halftime tribute to Brees was incredible. It just never felt right that the greatest player in team history never got a proper goodbye when he retired.

Bills mafia showed up Thursday night. It was impossible not to feel their presence in the Superdome.

