Antwain Fowler 'Where we bout to eat at' kid's mom plans to open a restaurant in his honor

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died at the age of 6.(Instagram (Antwain Fowler page))
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - The viral kid, Antwain Fowler who famously asked, “Where we bout to eat at?” could soon have a restaurant opened in his honor, reported by TMZ.

Christina Burns, Antwain’s mother told TMZ that his GoFundMe page was created in March during his many stays in the hospital. It has now reached $74,000, and $22,000 is being donated since his passing on Sunday.

Burns explains that she wants to use the money to keep his legacy alive by opening a restaurant called, “Where We Bout To Eat At?”

Antwain’s mom says the $22,000 that was raised will be put towards opening the business, while the rest will be used towards Antwain’s hospital bills and other family expenses.

Christina says she will help create the menu but is seeking assistance to help run the aspects of the restaurant. The menu will be versatile with seafood, chicken, and so forth.

Antwain went viral with his catchphrases which will reflect the menu. Antwain’s mom has a few ideas in mind, and one of them will include “You Have Cheese Like Me” mozzarella sticks.

Antwain died on November 21 after battling a rare autoimmune deficiency. It’s what kept him in and out of the hospital since he was four months old, according to his mom. He was only 6 years old.

