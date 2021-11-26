Bruce: First light freeze north shore comes tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a warm Thanksgiving, the cold front that arrived early this morning bought in cooler temps. Tonight depending on clouds, the first light freeze warning of the season is on tonight. lows north shore in the 32-34° range. South at 39-44°. Plants,pets, people north protected and pets and people south. The longest freeze duration will be about 3 hours. Pipes will be fine in both areas.

Bruce: The first light freeze of the season. Temps overnight north and into the Mississippi Gulf coast will se some temps dip into the 31-33° range. Lows south shore will stay in the 40s in the city and a few upper 30s away from lake effects. pic.twitter.com/Ra4iUXGTrH — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 26, 2021

Saturday will be dry during the daylight hours, as clouds increase with a developing Gulf low. Any rain will come after dark into 3pm Sunday. No severe or flooding issues just a chilly nuisance rain. We salvage Sunday after 3pm as we dry out into the new week.

