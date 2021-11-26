BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: First light freeze north shore comes tonight

Ist light freeze north possible
Ist light freeze north possible(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a warm Thanksgiving, the cold front that arrived early this morning bought in cooler temps. Tonight depending on clouds, the first light freeze warning of the season is on tonight. lows north shore in the 32-34° range. South at 39-44°. Plants,pets, people north protected and pets and people south. The longest freeze duration will be about 3 hours. Pipes will be fine in both areas.

Saturday will be dry during the daylight hours, as clouds increase with a developing Gulf low. Any rain will come after dark into 3pm Sunday. No severe or flooding issues just a chilly nuisance rain. We salvage Sunday after 3pm as we dry out into the new week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

