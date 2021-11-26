Deputies investigating Harvey homicide

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in Harvey.

At about 4:00 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 4th St. They located the victim inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of 4th St. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no suspect or motive information available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.