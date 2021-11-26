Multi-vehicle crash claims the life of Ponchatoula man

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Morrison Blvd. heading southbound.

The victim was identified as Joe Webber, 29, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Hammond Police. Webber and a passenger were extricated by the Hammond Fire Dept.

The passenger was transported to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. Two more people from other vehicles were transported to Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center in Independence for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were dispatched at 9 p.m. and found three vehicles involved in a wreck upon arrival. One vehicle was southbound on South Morrison Blvd. and the second was eastbound on Chauvin Drive and the third was northbound on South Morrison Blvd.

The southbound vehicle was struck by the eastbound vehicle and was then spun into the northbound vehicle and struck again.

Police say that impairment is not suspected at this time; however, samples were taken to be submitted to the state crime lab for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.