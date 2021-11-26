BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash claims the life of Ponchatoula man

Police say they were dispatched at 9 p.m. and found three vehicles involved in a wreck upon...
Police say they were dispatched at 9 p.m. and found three vehicles involved in a wreck upon arrival. One vehicle was southbound on South Morrison Blvd. and the second was eastbound on Chauvin Drive and the third was northbound on South Morrison Blvd.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Morrison Blvd. heading southbound.

The victim was identified as Joe Webber, 29, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Hammond Police. Webber and a passenger were extricated by the Hammond Fire Dept.

The passenger was transported to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. Two more people from other vehicles were transported to Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center in Independence for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were dispatched at 9 p.m. and found three vehicles involved in a wreck upon arrival. One vehicle was southbound on South Morrison Blvd. and the second was eastbound on Chauvin Drive and the third was northbound on South Morrison Blvd.

The southbound vehicle was struck by the eastbound vehicle and was then spun into the northbound vehicle and struck again.

Police say that impairment is not suspected at this time; however, samples were taken to be submitted to the state crime lab for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Money Matters
Money Matters
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a...
Deputies investigating Harvey homicide
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bills
4 people dead as result of a fatal crash in Lafourche