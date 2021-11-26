BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Much colder temperatures for the weekend

A low develops just off shore allowing for rain to return to the forecast late Saturday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a Thanksgiving cold front pushed through overnight it’s quite a bit cooler to start the day on Friday. Temperatures will hover in the 50s through the afternoon with breezy conditions early making it feel even a bit less comfortable. The winds will calm as high pressure moves over the region by the afternoon. You’ll still want extra layers for the high school football playoffs. Bayou Classic events will be a bit chilly as well with Saturday temps starting in the 30s north and 40s south. Highs will once again top out in the upper 50s near 60 Saturday. An area of low pressure will form along the Texas Coast and drift past the area late Saturday to bring rain chances back into the picture for late Saturday into Sunday.

Nicondra: Warm Thanksgiving, but much colder going into the weekend