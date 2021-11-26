NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead following a crash on I-10 East and police are investigating, an NOPD spokesperson said.

At 5:34 a.m., First District officers responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-10 East at exit 236B.

Two adult victims were declared dead on the scene

The circumstances that led to the accident remain under investigation.

I-10 East is currently closed at Orleans Avenue.

No further information is currently available.

