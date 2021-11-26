NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead following a crash on I-10 East and police are investigating, an NOPD spokesperson said.
At 5:34 a.m., First District officers responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-10 East at exit 236B.
Two adult victims were declared dead on the scene
The circumstances that led to the accident remain under investigation.
I-10 East is currently closed at Orleans Avenue.
No further information is currently available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.