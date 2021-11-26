NOPD investigating Fifth District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Fifth District this morning.

Around 5:04 a.m. an officer responded to a call reporting an unresponsive adult male lying in the street in the 6300 block of Florida Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers observed the victim had an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

