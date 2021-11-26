BBB Accredited Business
OVERNIGHT: NOPD investigating double homicide on the West Bank

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that two men on the Westbank have died from gunshot wounds.

NOPD says they received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a shooting in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive.

They say they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds.

Both victims died at the scene.

