OVERNIGHT: NOPD investigating double homicide on the West Bank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that two men on the Westbank have died from gunshot wounds.

NOPD says they received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a shooting in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive.

They say they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds.

Both victims died at the scene.

