OVERNIGHT: NOPD investigating double homicide on the West Bank
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that two men on the Westbank have died from gunshot wounds.
NOPD says they received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a shooting in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive.
They say they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds.
Both victims died at the scene.
