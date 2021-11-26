BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Deonte Harris suspended 3 games; WR appealing suspension

Deonte Harris is appealing his 3-game suspension. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |...
Deonte Harris is appealing his 3-game suspension. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was informed by the NFL he’ll be suspended three games for his arrest while driving under the influence. This is according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Harris is appealing the suspension according to the report. That’s why he suited up against the Bills, and could be available for the Cowboys game next week, while the appeal process is carried out.

Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence.

According to the NFL’s policy, first offense DUI is suspension without pay for three games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
NOPD Sergeant Todd Morrell seen from a camera placed on a public street by FOX 8.
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant caught on video at home while assigned detail

Latest News

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6
Saints are 5-5.
Duncan and Fazende talking Saints QB's
Kamara has been nursing a knee injury. (Source: Michael Nance)
Kamara will miss his third game in a row