Report: Deonte Harris suspended 3 games; WR appealing suspension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was informed by the NFL he’ll be suspended three games for his arrest while driving under the influence. This is according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Harris is appealing the suspension according to the report. That’s why he suited up against the Bills, and could be available for the Cowboys game next week, while the appeal process is carried out.

Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence.

According to the NFL’s policy, first offense DUI is suspension without pay for three games.

