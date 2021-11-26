Shooting in downtown Hammond leaves one in critical condition; multiple suspects still at large

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred November 26 around 1:40 a.m. in downtown Hammond.

The incident took place as a result of an argument near the intersection of North Cate Street and East Charles Street. One subject was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

Multiple suspects were seen striking the victim prior to gunfire. Hammond Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

November 26, 2021, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in... Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, November 26, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.