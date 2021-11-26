Suspect arrested in deadly Killona shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested the alleged suspect believed to have killed one person and injured four others in an ambush shooting in Killona.

Sheriff Greg Champagne announced on Facebook that Johtre Isaiah Scott was captured in the 200 block E13th St. in Edgard just before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Johtre Isaiah Scott (SCPSO)

Scott is wanted for the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Darzil Washington and the attempted first-degree murder of Darville Washington (32), Dwayne Williams (27), Jayvon Lockett (35), and a 14-year-old juvenile.

