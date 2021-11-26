BBB Accredited Business
Suspect arrested in deadly Killona shooting

Johtre Isaiah Scott
Johtre Isaiah Scott(SCPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested the alleged suspect believed to have killed one person and injured four others in an ambush shooting in Killona.

Sheriff Greg Champagne announced on Facebook that Johtre Isaiah Scott was captured in the 200 block E13th St. in Edgard just before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Johtre Isaiah Scott
Johtre Isaiah Scott(SCPSO)

Scott is wanted for the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Darzil Washington and the attempted first-degree murder of Darville Washington (32), Dwayne Williams (27), Jayvon Lockett (35), and a 14-year-old juvenile.

