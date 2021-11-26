Turkey Day tourism boost packs New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a busy Thanksgiving day in the city, the Saints battling it out in the dome and travelers flocked to their families.

Whether the Saints won or lost, New Orleans came out on top.

Champions Square was packed with black and gold, a much different picture this year.

Thanksgiving travelers have set a new pandemic air travel record according to the TSA. 2.3 million people were screened on Wednesday, more than twice the number of people last year and only 12% less than pre-pandemic numbers.

Hotels have been booking up since Halloween and it’s been difficult to find restaurant reservations.

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of what consumer experts say will be the busiest holiday season in two years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.