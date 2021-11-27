BBB Accredited Business
Destrehan runs by Ruston, 24-14

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 27, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan utilized a run-heavy attack to get by Ruston, 24-14. The Wildcats now advance to the Class 5A semi-finals to matchup with the 1-seed, Zachary.

Jai Eugene, Jr., Patrick LeBranch, and Shane Lee all found the end zone with rushing touchdowns.

This is the second year in a row Marcus Scott’s squad has advanced to the Class 5A semi’s.

