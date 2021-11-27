Duncan: It’s still too early to abandon hope

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another game, another loss for the New Orleans Saints. The losing streak has now reached four games, the longest since 2016.

What’s more, things seem to be getting worse with each passing game. The injury list grows. The margin for error narrows. And hope starts to wane.

Things got so bad in the Saints’ loss to Buffalo Thursday, the home crowd turned on the team and rained boos down from the rafters. It’s been a long time since that’s happened at the Superdome.

The performance was so bad, Saints coach Sean Payton afterward sympathized with the nationwide TV viewing audience and basically apologized for spoiling their Thanksgiving night.

It’s that bad right now, folks. Things are bleak. The injuries. The suspensions. The plain old bad luck. They’re all conspiring to turn this into a lost season.

But it’s still too early to abandon hope. Six games remain and the toughest stretch of the season is in the rearview mirror. There’s still a path to the playoffs. But A LOT has to go right.

The injured need to heal. Taysom Hill needs to take over the quarterback spot. And the defense needs to keep fighting and keep its collective head up.

If all those things happen, the season can still be salvaged.

But that’s a lot of “ifs.” And the Saints are running out of time.

