BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Duncan: It’s still too early to abandon hope

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another game, another loss for the New Orleans Saints. The losing streak has now reached four games, the longest since 2016.

What’s more, things seem to be getting worse with each passing game. The injury list grows. The margin for error narrows. And hope starts to wane.

Things got so bad in the Saints’ loss to Buffalo Thursday, the home crowd turned on the team and rained boos down from the rafters. It’s been a long time since that’s happened at the Superdome.

The performance was so bad, Saints coach Sean Payton afterward sympathized with the nationwide TV viewing audience and basically apologized for spoiling their Thanksgiving night.

It’s that bad right now, folks. Things are bleak. The injuries. The suspensions. The plain old bad luck. They’re all conspiring to turn this into a lost season.

But it’s still too early to abandon hope. Six games remain and the toughest stretch of the season is in the rearview mirror. There’s still a path to the playoffs. But A LOT has to go right.

The injured need to heal. Taysom Hill needs to take over the quarterback spot. And the defense needs to keep fighting and keep its collective head up.

If all those things happen, the season can still be salvaged.

But that’s a lot of “ifs.” And the Saints are running out of time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Saints are 5-6.
Duncan: It's still too early to abandon hope
Deonte Harris is appealing his 3-game suspension. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |...
Report: Deonte Harris suspended 3 games; WR appealing suspension
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6