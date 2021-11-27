How to stay safe while holiday shopping

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While everyone’s out getting their holiday shopping done, security experts warn you should watch your surroundings.

NOPD reported four purse snatchings, as well as a few armed robberies and carjackings, Thursday.

Despite many getting used to clicking and shipping, the National Retail Federation’s surveys show significantly more people will be hitting the stores this year and this isn’t a time you would want to stand out from the crowd.

“I don’t carry a purse, he carries my wallet in his inside pocket, that way there is nothing to target and then we just carry our shopping bags in our hands,” shopper Muneesha Goyal said.

Avoid carrying cash and limit the credit cards you carry, only what’s necessary. Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in your front pocket.

Try to shop during the day with a buddy or in a well-light shopping area. If you’re alone, walk with a crowd when leaving.

“I’m a vigilant person, I make sure I’m aware of my surroundings,” shopper Mallarie Dillon said. “If I don’t feel safe, I would probably call the police or something.”

Walking to your car, have your keys in hand, maybe a cell phone too, but make sure you can move around comfortably. Don’t load up on shopping bags. Try locking them in your trunk if it gets to be too much.

“I try to keep them in the trunk, out of sight so bystanders can’t see,” Dillon said.

At night, be sure to park in a well-lit area that’s not secluded. Also, try not to park next to large vehicles or cars with dark tinted windows that people can hide behind.

Try to notice who’s standing around, especially around your car. If something is off, go back inside.

When in doubt, always either call police or security.

If you become a target, immediately contact police as well as mall security and try to give the best description you can.

The more information you have on the time and place of the incident can help security review surveillance.

