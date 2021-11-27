Jesuit beats Brother Martin, 28-10, advances to Div. I title game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jesuit Blue Jays are headed to the Division I state title game after beating Catholic League rival, Brother Martin, 28-10.

Jack Larrieviere accounted for all four Jesuit scores in the contest. The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for another TD.

Jace Larsen pulled in two touchdown receptions for the Jays from 54 and 40 yards out.

Jesuit will play Catholic next Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane.

The last time Jesuit played in the Division I title game was in 2014. That squad beat John Curtis for the championship.

