BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jesuit beats Brother Martin, 28-10, advances to Div. I title game

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jesuit Blue Jays are headed to the Division I state title game after beating Catholic League rival, Brother Martin, 28-10.

Jack Larrieviere accounted for all four Jesuit scores in the contest. The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for another TD.

Jace Larsen pulled in two touchdown receptions for the Jays from 54 and 40 yards out.

Jesuit will play Catholic next Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane.

The last time Jesuit played in the Division I title game was in 2014. That squad beat John Curtis for the championship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

SCC vs. LCA, Div. III title game
St. Charles Catholic headed to Div. III championship game
SCC vs. LCA, Div. III title game
St. Charles Catholic clinches berth in Div. III title game
Jays will play Catholic.
Jesuit advances to Div. I title game with victory over Brother Martin, 28-10
Tad Gormley, 6 p.m.
Brother Martin vs. Jesuit, a must-see game