Nicondra: Clearing and chilly to finish the weekend

A wave of moisture pushes east along the coast.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A low moves along the coast allowing a few showers to develop through the overnight. The extra moisture will keep temperatures a bit less chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s north and low 50s south. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with highs near 60. The clouds will break late and we could see another cold night going into Monday morning with the possibility of patchy frost developing in some areas. Monday the sun will return.

