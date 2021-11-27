Nicondra: Clearing and chilly to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A low moves along the coast allowing a few showers to develop through the overnight. The extra moisture will keep temperatures a bit less chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s north and low 50s south. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with highs near 60. The clouds will break late and we could see another cold night going into Monday morning with the possibility of patchy frost developing in some areas. Monday the sun will return.

