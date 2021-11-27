BBB Accredited Business
Ponchatoula crushes Ouachita in a high-scoring affair

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ponchatoula Green Wave are headed to the Class 5A semi-finals after winning big over Ouachita, 52-20.

Ponchatoula will host Acadiana on Friday, with a spot in the Class 5A title game on the line.

The Green Wave improve to 11-0 on the season. Their head coach, Hank Tierney, is one win away from 300 career wins.

Last year, the Green Wave lost in the second round of the state playoffs to Ruston.

Ponchatoula owns one state title in football. That lone championship was way back in 1940.

