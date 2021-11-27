St. Charles Catholic headed to Div. III championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Charles Comets clinched a berth in the Division III title game after beating Notre Dame, 17-13.

The Comets will play Lafayette Christian Academy next Saturday at Yulman Stadium. The Knights beat Newman, 49-7, to set up a meeting with SCC.

Last season, LCA beat SCC for the Division III title in Natchitoches.

